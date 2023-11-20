Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

GRBK opened at $47.39 on Monday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $418.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

