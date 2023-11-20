Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 21,227 Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.08% of Intevac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of IVAC opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

