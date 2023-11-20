Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,906.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,264 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,692. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $214.63 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.59.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.