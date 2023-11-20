Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,044,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,055,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

