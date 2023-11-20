Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,080 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $1,082,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 222,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 82.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 617,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

