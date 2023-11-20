Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $119.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $120.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

