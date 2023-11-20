Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys New Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.05% of MiMedx Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

MDXG opened at $7.06 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $821.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

