Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after buying an additional 74,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after buying an additional 665,969 shares during the period.

IJJ stock opened at $102.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

