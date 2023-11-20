Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $73,863,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 6,482.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,134,000 after buying an additional 1,500,681 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Everi by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,940,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $956.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.27. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

