Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 12,081 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SGH opened at $16.60 on Monday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,541.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,541.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,019 shares of company stock valued at $221,560 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

