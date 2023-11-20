The Debt Box (DEBT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $122,649.64 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00016680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.
The Debt Box Token Profile
The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling The Debt Box
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars.
