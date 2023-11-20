The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $139.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 204.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

