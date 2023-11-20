The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $56.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

