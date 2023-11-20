Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,798,000 after buying an additional 305,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,804,000 after buying an additional 133,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $165.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.