Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Stock Position Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1592 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on TEF. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

