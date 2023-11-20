TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $45.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

