TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,977 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25,465.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $99.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

