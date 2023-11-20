TD Asset Management Inc Sells 12,751 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.14.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

