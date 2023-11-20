TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

