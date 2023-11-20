TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 66,094 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Legend Biotech by 6.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.5 %
Legend Biotech stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.32.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
