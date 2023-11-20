TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 700,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 31,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 406,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

