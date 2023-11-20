TD Asset Management Inc Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 2,331.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,484. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $55.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

See Also

