TD Asset Management Inc Buys 34,500 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $234.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

