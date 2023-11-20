Stratis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45.89 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $154.88 million and $45.89 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.94 or 0.05441158 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00058611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014053 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,459,817 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

