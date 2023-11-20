SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 142.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $21.46 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

