Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management's holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $285,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $43.16 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

