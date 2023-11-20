Spire Wealth Management Purchases 203 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

BATS VFMV opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.