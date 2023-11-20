Spire Wealth Management Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.1 %

WING opened at $230.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.06.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

