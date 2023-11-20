Spire Wealth Management Has $114,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $48.32.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

