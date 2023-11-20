Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 154,268 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

