Spire Wealth Management Acquires 200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $299.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.52.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

