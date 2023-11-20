Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,102 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $55.14 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

