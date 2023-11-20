Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $277.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

