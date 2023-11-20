Shelton Capital Management Makes New $436,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

