Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $352.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.90 and a 12 month high of $457.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.41 and its 200 day moving average is $374.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,859. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

