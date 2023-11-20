Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 114,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,160,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 716,294 shares during the period.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $15.84 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

Read Our Latest Report on SMTC

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.