Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,535 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Textron worth $30,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 28.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Textron by 77.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TXT opened at $77.40 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.