Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $27.01 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 528,845 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Exelixis worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL opened at $21.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

