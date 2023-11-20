Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of United Rentals worth $30,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.4 %

URI opened at $480.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $492.33.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

