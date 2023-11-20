Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Kellanova worth $30,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kellanova by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.1 %

K opened at $52.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

