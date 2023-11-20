Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in Revolve Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 436,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVLV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

