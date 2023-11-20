Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 398.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $211.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.09. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 931,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,155,739 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 783,709 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,821,352.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,662,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 931,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,657,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,155,739 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

