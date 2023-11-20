Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of RELX opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
