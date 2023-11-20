Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RELX opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21.

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.02) to GBX 2,860 ($35.12) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.79) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.82) to GBX 3,200 ($39.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Investec raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.80) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,898.33.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

