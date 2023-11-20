Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Regional Management Price Performance

RM opened at $23.00 on Monday. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 53.72, a quick ratio of 53.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Regional Management from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John D. Schachtel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,774.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $77,641.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,041 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John D. Schachtel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,774.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 44,345 shares of company stock worth $1,175,264. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

