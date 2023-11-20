Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,503 shares of company stock worth $28,104,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $802.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $817.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

