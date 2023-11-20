Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $153,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rambus by 787.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after buying an additional 1,006,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

RMBS opened at $66.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $519,288.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,309 shares of company stock worth $2,139,942. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

