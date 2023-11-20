Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average is $151.80. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

