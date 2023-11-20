Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $205,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 68 ($0.84) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.