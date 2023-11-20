Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Shares of SUI opened at $122.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

