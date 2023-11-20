QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.56 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $392,566.12 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.12685452 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $491,840.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

